Residents of the town of Amona on Sunday sent a letter to Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked (Jewish Home), in which they made clear that they are committed to the promise they made to the Supreme Court last month, and that they will be evacuated peacefully and without violence or resistance.

Following the letter, Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit, who earlier said he would not defend the Amona agreement at the Supreme Court due to the residents backing down from it, agreed to defend it.