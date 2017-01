01:44 Reported News Briefs Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Shvat 3, 5777 , 30/01/17 Former French Education Minister wins Socialist party's primaries Former French Education Minister Benot Hamon on Sunday won the Socialist party’s nomination for president. Results from about 80 percent of the polling stations showed that Hamon won 59 percent of the vote in the primary run-off, defeating former Prime Minister Manuel Valls, who secured 41 percent.



