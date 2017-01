Israel’s Ambassador to Mexico, Jonathan Peled, was summoned on Sunday for a reprimand following Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s comment in which he appeared to support President Donald Trump’s plan to build a border wall along the U.S.-Mexico border.

Channel 10 News reported that it was Mexico’s Foreign Minister himself who summoned Peled, a sign of Mexico’s outrage over the incident. Peled and the minister, Luis Videgaray Caso, are expected to meet on Monday.