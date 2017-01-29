22:30 Reported News Briefs Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 HIAS: Several Jewish families affected by US entry ban Jews from Muslim countries who are affected by a United States ban on immigration face uncertainty over their ability to emigrate, according to a global Jewish nonprofit organization that protects refugees. Read more



