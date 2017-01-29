Jews from Muslim countries who are affected by a United States ban on immigration face uncertainty over their ability to emigrate, according to a global Jewish nonprofit organization that protects refugees.
|
22:30
Reported
News BriefsShvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17
HIAS: Several Jewish families affected by US entry ban
Jews from Muslim countries who are affected by a United States ban on immigration face uncertainty over their ability to emigrate, according to a global Jewish nonprofit organization that protects refugees.
Last Briefs