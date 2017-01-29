Legislation to stop Trump's refugee ban

Representative Grace Meng (D-New York) announced on Sunday that she will introduce legislation this week to stop President Donald Trump’s executive order that bans refugees from seven Muslim countries from the United States.

The No Funds for Unconstitutional Executive Orders Act would prohibit any funds made available by Congress from being used to enforce the president’s refugee ban. Meng said, “The decision by a federal judge to temporarily block this unconstitutional and un-American executive order was a great victory, but we must make sure that it is overturned for good, and this legislation would make that happen.”