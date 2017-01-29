Yaalon criticizes comptroller's Protective Edge report

Former Defense Minister Moshe Yaalon has criticized State Comptroller Yoseph Shapira's report on 2014's Protective Edge counter-terror operation in Gaza, due out soon. Writing to Shapira in a letter published by Channel 2 Television, Yaalon claims the report is "superficial and wrong," and "populist ministers kidnapped you."

Yaalon took the comptroller to task for not dealing "in the strategic objectives, international pressures and the real achievements" of the defense establishment during the campaign. Following a Sunday-morning decision by a subcommittee of the Knesset State Control Committee , the report will be reviewed by military censors and will soon be published, except for passages that could harm national security.