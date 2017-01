Attorney Eran Hermoni was elected Secretary-General of the Labor Party on Sunday night. In the past he has served as chairman of the party's Young Guard and secretary of its Modi'in-Maccabim-Re'ut chapter.

Channel 2 Television reports Hermoni's election represents a victory by Labor Chairman Yitzhak Herzog over predecessor Shelly Yechimovich. Hermoni will be automaticly placed in the seventh place on the party's ballot in the next Knesset election.