Regulation bill sponsor expects passage

Chairwoman Shuli Moalem-Refaeli of the Jewish Home Knesset faction expressed confidence on Sunday evening that her bill to regulate Jewish communities in Judea and Samaria will pass its first reading in the Knesset on Monday and its final readings later this week.

Moalem-Refaeli said, "This is an historic achievement and a strategic event for the settlement enterprise, and another step towards normalizing the lives of thousands of people. The fate of thousands of homes will depend no more on the whims of leftist organizations. A combination of opportunities of a clearly right-wing government and a supportive American administration oblige us to strengthen sovereignty in the country."