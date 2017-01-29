Odeh: Trump order against Muslims a 'totalitarian sign'

Chairman Ayman Odeh of the Joint Arab List in the Knesset has attacked the decision of United States President President Donald Trump to prohibit the entry of Muslims from seven countries to the US.

Odeh said, "When a head of state uses state law to discriminate against and suppress parts of the population, this is a sign of the rise of totalitarian regimes." He added, "I am proud and excited to see hordes of Americans take to the streets against Islamophobia and racism, the common taking to the streets regardless of race or nationality is hope for the future, both in the US and here."