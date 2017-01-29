Jerusalem secondary schools: 2-hour strike Monday

Secondary schools in Jerusalem will start two hours late on Monday and afternoon care will not operate.
It's part of the city's fight against the Treasury, which started with a municipality strike on Sunday.
