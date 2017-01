19:27 Reported News Briefs Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Southbound Route 6 reopens at Soreq Interchange Southbound traffic on Highway 6 at the Soreq Interchange reopened on Sunday evening. It had been blocked due to an accident.



► ◄ Last Briefs