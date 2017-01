Hundreds were in attendance, Sunday afternoon, at the funeral of 11-year-old Nachman Attiya, who was murdered by a neighbor on Saturady in the northern community of Migdal.

Referring to Nachman's 10-year-old brother, who was wounded in the incident, Nachman's father said, "Please pray for us and especially Natan, so that we continue to live a healthy life in body and soul. So that we can withstand this ordeal."