Chairman Avner Shalev of the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial institution told the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee on Sunday that it has been agreed at all levels to open a branch of Yad Vashem at the Israel Defense Forces training-base city in the Negev in April.

The revelation came during a special committee seminar at Yad Vashem to mark the International Day of Remembrance for Holocaust victims, which was observed around the world on Friday.