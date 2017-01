15:14 Reported News Briefs Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Burial ban of convicted leaders on Mt Herzl rejected The Ministerial Committee on Legislation voted, Sunday, against endorsement of a bill by Member of Knesset Mickey Rosenthal (Zionist Union), under which a prime minister or president convicted of a serious crime would not be buried in the portion of the Mount Herzl cemetery in Jerusalem dedicated to prominent figures.



