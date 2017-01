15:03 Reported News Briefs Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Karsenty's parents: 'They murdered them, they slaughtered them' Parents of a recently murdered daughter and two small grandchildren: Jewish people: come to the funeral and see what treasures were taken. Read more



► ◄ Last Briefs