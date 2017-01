President Reuven Rivlin spoke this morning with the CEO of Maayanei Hayeshua Medical Center Rabbi Shlomo Rothchild and with MK Moshe Gafni (UTJ) and requested the well-being of Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, who is being treated at the Medical Center.

"My prayers are for the well-being of Leader of the Generation Rabbi Shteinman and I know that he is in the best care. Thank you for your dedicated treatment and we will continue to pray for his well-being," the President said.