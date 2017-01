11:41 Reported News Briefs Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Yesha officials to protest at Knesset Amona eviction Leaders in Judea and Samaria are planning to protest in front of the Knesset tomorrow the planned eviction of the community of Amona.



