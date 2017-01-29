10:59 Reported News Briefs Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Shvat 2, 5777 , 29/01/17 Bill including Judea/Samaria boycott won't go to vote A bill approving Israel's participation in cultural ventures with the European Union but not including areas across the "Green Line" was removed from the daily schedule of the government and will not go up for vote.



