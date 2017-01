Head of Maayanei Hayeshua Hospital in Bnei Brak in central Israel said that the condition of Lithuanian haredi leader Rabbi Aharon Yehuda Leib Shteinman, who was hospitalized last night in intensive care due to problems in the respiratory system, was stable.

"A senior staff of doctors is undertaking checks to find the source of the infection, the Rabbi's condition is stable," said Prof. Moti Ravid, head of the Hospital.