  29/01/17

Trump and Merkel discuss importance of NATO

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel spoke by telephone on Saturday about NATO, the situation in the Middle East and North Africa, their ties to Russia and the conflict in eastern Ukraine, according to a joint statement.

"The leaders recognized that NATO must be capable of confronting 21st century threats and that our common defense requires appropriate investment in military capabilities to ensure all allies are contributing their fair share to our collective security," Merkel and Trump said in the statement.



