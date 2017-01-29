Former Ambassador criticizes Netanyahu for border wall comment

Former United States Ambassador to Israel, Dan Shapiro, on Saturday night criticized Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s statement in which he appeared to praise President Donald Trump’s plan to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

“President Donald J. Trump is right. I built a wall along Israel's southern border. It stopped all illegal immigration. Great success. Great idea,” Netanyahu had tweeted, in what may have been a direct response to comments by Trump in an interview on Fox News on Thursday, in which he cited Israel’s use of border fences and other barriers to block terrorists and reduce illegal immigration from the Sinai desert as proof that the border wall with Mexico could work.