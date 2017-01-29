Egypt opens Rafah crossing for three days

Egyptian authorities on Saturday opened the Rafah crossing between Gaza and Egypt in both directions for humanitarian cases, the Ma’an news agency reports.
Officials said the crossing is expected to remain open for the next three days.
