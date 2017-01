Culture and Sport Minister Miri Regev came in first place in mock primaries held during the "Likudiada", a convention of members of the Likud party which was held over the weekend in the resort city of Eilat.

After Regev, the next nine on the list are as follows: Gila Gamliel, Miki Zohar, Ofir Akunis, Yuli Edelstein, Gilad Erdan, Yoav Kisch, David Bitan, Avi Dichter, and Amir Ohana.