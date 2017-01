22:22 Reported News Briefs Shvat 1, 5777 , 28/01/17 Shvat 1, 5777 , 28/01/17 Israel Foreign Ministry: No opinion on US-Mexico relations Israel's Foreign Ministry replied to Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's tweets regarding the US-Mexico wall by tweeting, "@Israeli PM referred to our specific security experience which we are willing to share.We do not express a position on US- Mexico relations."







