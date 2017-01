18:25 Reported News Briefs Shvat 1, 5777 , 28/01/17 Shvat 1, 5777 , 28/01/17 Anti-Defamation League slams Trump's Holocaust statement Anti-Defamation League National Director and CEO Jonathan Greenblatt criticized US President Donald Trump's Holocaust Memorial Day speech, after Trump mourned the six million who died but did not mention the fact they were Jews.







