18:19 Reported News Briefs Shvat 1, 5777 , 28/01/17 Shvat 1, 5777 , 28/01/17 France: EU should undermine Trump's support of Brexit French President Francois Hollande said the European Union must band together to undermine US President Donald Trump's support of Brexit and his efforts to encourage other countries to follow Britain's lead and leave the EU.







