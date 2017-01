Senior Hamas terrorist leader Ismail Haniyeh returned to Gaza on Friday after five months abroad, AFP reported.

Haniyeh left Gaza in September to perform the Muslim hajj pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia, and returned via Gulf countries and Egypt, according to the news agency.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)