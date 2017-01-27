Trump and Mexican President hold 'very friendly' phone call

U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto held an hour-long phone discussion on Friday, a day after a scheduled meeting was canceled amid heightened tensions over the Trump plans to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border, The Hill reports.

"It was a very, very friendly call," Trump later told a joint news conference with visiting British Prime Minister Theresa May, according to Reuters.

