Trump to temporarily halt entry of Muslim refugees

U.S. President Donald Trump plans to sign an executive action on Friday temporarily halting the flow of refugees into the United Sates and stopping all entries from some majority-Muslim nations, his spokesman said, according to The Associated Press.

A draft of the order obtained by the news agency also includes an indefinite ban on accepting Syrian refugees, and the pause in the broader refugee program extends for 120 days.

