France and Israel fight ISIS together

Intelligence Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) on Friday held a meeting with French Interior Minister Bruno Le Roux, who is responsible for France's intelligence services and internal security.

At the meeting, the two discussed ways to increase coordination and cooperation between the two countries in the fight against organized terrorism as well as lone ISIS attacks.

Minister Katz spoke of the recent attacks in Berlin, Nice and Jerusalem, and stressed that terrorism is terrorism and that a global coalition to fight it and defeat should be established. Le Roux praised the cooperation between the intelligence agencies of Israel and France, and thanked Minister Katz for Israel's contribution to the efforts to thwart attacks in France.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)