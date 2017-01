11:49 Reported News Briefs Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17 Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17 What did Ehud Barack offer MK Stav Shaffir? Read more



Former Prime Minister visits home of Zionist Union MK, begs her to run for leadership of Labor Party. ► ◄ Last Briefs