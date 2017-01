11:14 Reported News Briefs Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17 Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17 Holocaust Remembrance Day: Distortion in Holocaust Memorializing Read more



Much European Holocaust remembrance is a rewriting of history that downplays local cooperation with Nazis and blurs the victims' identity. ► ◄ Last Briefs