03:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17 Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17 Car burns in Givatayim; No injuries A car burned down on a street in Givatayim on Thursday night. There were no injuries. Firefighters who were called to the scene extinguished the flames. The circumstances of the fire are being investigated.



