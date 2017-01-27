Car burns in Givatayim; No injuries

A car burned down on a street in Givatayim on Thursday night.
There were no injuries. Firefighters who were called to the scene extinguished the flames. The circumstances of the fire are being investigated.
Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17
