01:29 Reported News Briefs Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17 Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17 Bus overturns southwest of Ariel A bus overturned on Thursday night on the road leading to Maaleh Levona, located southwest of Ariel. United Haztalah reported that at least 10 people were injured in the accident, some of them seriously.



