00:45 Reported News Briefs Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17 Tevet 29, 5777 , 27/01/17 Basketball: Maccabi Tel Aviv defeats Unics Kazan The Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team on Thursday evening defeated the Russian Unics Kazan by a score of 60-52. The win was Maccabi’s seventh of the season in the Euroleague.



