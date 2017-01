21:07 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 'I was arrested for 10 hours because of police error' Read more



Samaria resident, father of five, sues police after alleged 10-hour arrest made during hike, due to computer error. ► ◄ Last Briefs