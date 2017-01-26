A pedestrian was lightly injured, Thursday afternoon, in an apparent ramming attack near the Ofer military camp just outside Jerusalem.
The victim was treated at the scene by the Magen David Adom emergency service.
14:58
Reported
Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17
Ramming attack near Ofer Camp - lightly wounded
