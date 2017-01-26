Police are searching for a tractor-trailer that ran into dozens of parked cars near the intersection of Mazeh and Strauss in Tel Aviv on Thursday.
Police stressed that a preliminary investigation indicates the incident was not terror related.
Truck incident in Tel Aviv not terror
