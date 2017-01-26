Member of Knesset Moti Yogev (Jewish Home) calls on the Shabak Israel Security Agency to investigate cabinet members following the leaks of cabinet discussions related to the 2014 Gaza fighting that were published in recent days.
13:04
Reported
News BriefsTevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17
Yogev: Polygraph for cabinet ministers
