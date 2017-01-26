Trial of Israeli detained in Arab state delayed 2 weeks

Minister Ayoub Kara announced on Thursday that the trial of Ben Hasin, the Israeli being held in an Arab country on charges stemming from his fight against the Islamic State terror movement, has been postponed for two weeks.

Israel does not have diplomatic relations with the country in question. Kara said the delay will give Israel more time to raise the ransome money. He added, "I hope that together we can fulfill the mitzvah of 'ransoming captives, and return Ben home to his father in peace. I urge the public to continue the campaign for his release."