Yisrael Katz: France helps Israel prevent terror here

Minister Yisrael Katz is scheduled to hold meetings with defense and intelligence officials in France on Thursday, according to Walla!

Ahead of the meetings, Katz said, "Particularly at this time when the Islamic State organization is being beaten in its geographical strongholds in Syria and Iraq, there is growing fear of increased activity of the organization's international activies. Israel is helping to prevent terrorism on French soil and is also aided by the French services to prevent the threat and harm to Israeli citizens."