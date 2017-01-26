The Mount Hermon recreational site will be closed to skiers and other visitors this weekend.
Snow is expected to start falling Thursday evening and continue through Shabbat, accompanied by high winds.
|
11:32
Reported
Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17
Mount Hermon to be closed this weekend
