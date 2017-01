Former defense minister Moshe Yaalon attacked Minister Naftali Bennet on Thursday for his behavior during cabinet discussions on the Protective Edge counter-terror operation of 2014.

Writing on his Twitter account, Yaalon said, "The damage inflicted by the 'Minister of Leaks' is serious. In the Inner Sanctum of the cabinet they talk for the record? From a government and security standpoint, one does not make politics out of national security."