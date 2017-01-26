News Briefs

The Tzohar rabbinical organization has sharply criticized the invitation of the Eighth Conference of Israel Rabbis for inviting former Chief Ashkenazic Rabbi Yonah Metzger to take part in a session on the dignity of the rabbinate.

More than a year ago, indictments were filed against Rabbi Metzger, charging him with a series of ethics offenses. This week he signed a plea bargain in which he is expected to confess to most of them. Tzohar said, "The fact that Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger was invited to a session on raising the respect for the rabbinate is a total going off the track and serious damage to the Torah and public morals."