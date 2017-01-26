News Briefs

11:06
  Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17

Rabbis slam R. Metzger talk on dignity of the rabbinate

The Tzohar rabbinical organization has sharply criticized the invitation of the Eighth Conference of Israel Rabbis for inviting former Chief Ashkenazic Rabbi Yonah Metzger to take part in a session on the dignity of the rabbinate.

More than a year ago, indictments were filed against Rabbi Metzger, charging him with a series of ethics offenses. This week he signed a plea bargain in which he is expected to confess to most of them. Tzohar said, "The fact that Chief Rabbi Yona Metzger was invited to a session on raising the respect for the rabbinate is a total going off the track and serious damage to the Torah and public morals."



