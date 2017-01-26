PM in transcript: We have no response to terror tunnels

Additional transcripts of discussions of the cabinet before and during 2014's Protective Edge counter-terrror operation, published Thursday morning in the Yediot Ahronot newspaper, reveale more details about the decision-making of the military and political leadership regarding terror tunnels originating in Gaza.

A transcript of the cabinet meeting held on July 1, a week before the operation, shows that then Economy Minister Naftali Bennett already demanded a clear plan of action regarding tunnels. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu responded, "The problem of the tunnels is new and we do not have a response."