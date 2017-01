09:06 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 2 flights between Tel Aviv and Istanbul cancelled Turkish Airlines has announced the cancelling of flight TK810, which was scheduled to leave Istanbul for Tel Aviv at 11:45 on Thursday evening. Flight TK793, which was supposed to leave Ben-Gurion for Istanbul at 5:35 on Friday morning has also been canceled. The cancellations wre attributed to bad weather.



