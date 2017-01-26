Rabbinate lawyer: Hi Court is denied Kotel authority

Legal Advisor to the Chief Rabbinate of Israel Harel Goldberg is scheduled to submit his legal opinion on an outline for Reform movement prayer at the Western Wall of the Temple in Jerusalem to Attorney General Avichai Mandelblit and State Prosecutor Shai Nitzan on Friday, according to Israel Defense Forces Radio.

Next week, the Supreme Court is scheduled to discuss Reform petitions to implement a cabinet decision on the outline or permit the movement to pray as it wishes at the holy site. According to Goldberg, the high court is prohibited from doing so under King in Council legislation from the British mandatory period. His opinion does not relate to the merits of the outline.