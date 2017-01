08:20 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 Putin, Jordan's Abdullah discuss the Middle East King Abdullah II of Jordan discussed the Syrian civil war with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a Wednesday visit in Moscow. The two also discussed the future of the Israel-Palestinian Authority peace process and efforts to convene an international peace conference.



► ◄ Last Briefs