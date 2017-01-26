08:13 Reported News Briefs Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 Tevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17 Stormy weekend forecast It will be cloudy on Thursday with a significant drop in temperature and a chance of isolated rain in the south. It will begin raining in the north in the afternoon, growing stronger and spreading to the center during the evening, with strong winds and thunder. The storm will extend to the Negev overnight with flooding possible in low lying areas. Snow is expected over Mount Hermon. The storm and risk of flood will continue on Friday with snow spreading to other northern mountains overnight. There's a chance of flurries on the peaks of central mountains during the day on Shabbat. The winds will continue from the northern border to the Negev, accompanied by occasional showers. Variable cloudiness is forecast for Sunday with light rain possible during the morning and frost during the evening in certain areas. Thursday highs:

Jerusalem: 13Celsius/55Fahrenheit;

Kinneret/Sea of Galilee, Tel Aviv: 18C/64F; Golan Heights: 14/57;

Haifa: 16/60; Be'er Sheva': 17/62; Dead Sea: 22/72; Eilat: 23/73



