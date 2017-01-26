A unit of the Israel Defense Forces encountered resistance, Wednesday evening, during an arrest operation in the northern Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Jenin.
During the incident, firebombs and pipe bombs were thrown at the soldiers.
|
07:08
Reported
News BriefsTevet 28, 5777 , 26/01/17
Explosive thrown at IDF unit in Jenin
A unit of the Israel Defense Forces encountered resistance, Wednesday evening, during an arrest operation in the northern Samarian Palestinian Authority city of Jenin.
During the incident, firebombs and pipe bombs were thrown at the soldiers.
Last Briefs